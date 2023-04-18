Patient groups on Tuesday welcomed a new regional support programme offering Hongkongers across the border subsidised medical consultations but voiced concern that the 2,000 yuan (HK$2,290) subsidy might not be enough. The Pilot Scheme for Supporting Patients of the Hospital Authority in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, announced by health authorities on Monday and set to launch on May 10, will provide subsidised medical services at the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital to those who are eligible. Tim Pang Hung-cheong, a community organiser from the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO), on Tuesday told a radio programme the consultation fee of 500 yuan per visit on average meant patients could only afford three to four trips to the hospital annually with the 2,000 yuan subsidy. “It can divert some patients away from public hospitals in Hong Kong. There are now at least 85,000 elderly Hongkongers living in Guangdong province. Some patients living in the bay area have to travel a long way to Hong Kong for medical treatment,” he said. “With this scheme, they do not have to do so. It will benefit Hongkongers in the bay area or this elderly group.” The Greater Bay Area links the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Hong Kong welcomes more Guangdong healthcare workers under exchange programme But Pang said the subsidy might not be adequate for patients who required more treatment, suggesting additional coverage could be provided based on patients’ situations. “In Hong Kong, when patients seek medical help at the Hospital Authority, they do not need to worry about costs … But now with the 2,000 yuan subsidy, patients or doctors may have extra consideration about economic factors,” he said. “For the patients, they may have to bear medical expenses themselves if the fees exceed 2,000 yuan, which may affect their judgment when taking doctors’ recommendations into account.” He added that the government should also help patients unable to afford extra expenses switch to public hospitals in Hong Kong. 2 firms recruited to help Hong Kong youth working in Greater Bay Area: labour chief The Health Bureau on Monday announced that the scheme would provide subsidised outpatient services, prescribed drugs, routine imaging, investigation and laboratory tests for Hongkongers in the bay area. But episodic illnesses, inpatient, day patient, and accident and emergency services will be excluded. Hong Kong residents with follow-up appointments with the Hospital Authority’s general or specialised outpatient clinics will also be eligible. The 2,000 yuan subsidy will be transferred into a patient’s account and be valid until March 31, 2024. Patients will need to pay 100 yuan for each consultation, with the remaining cost subsidised within the set amount. Hospital Authority chief sells Hong Kong to UK-based medical students, doctors The scheme is a continuation of a special support policy rolled out in November 2020 to offer subsidised follow-up consultations for Hongkongers in the bay area as they were unable to travel between the city and mainland China amid closed borders during the pandemic. As of the end of February, the scheme had served more than 54,000 people. Pang said in the long term, the programme could also cover all medical treatments such as inpatient or emergency services and other medical institutions in the bay area. “The government could also consider integrating Hong Kong’s healthcare voucher scheme for the elderly into the medical insurance policy on the mainland,” he said, referring to a scheme which annually provides HK$2,000 worth of vouchers to elderly residents aged 65 or over locally to pay for private medical services. Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions vice-chairwoman Tsang Chi-man on the same Tuesday radio show said the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital was quite far for the elderly living in Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan. “As the border has reopened, we have found that many elderly would directly travel to Hong Kong for follow-up consultations,” she said, suggesting that the scheme could cover other medical centres operated by Hongkongers in the bay area. Tsang said she had observed that some elderly patients had paid more than 2,000 yuan for follow-up consultations and body checks at the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, calling for a higher subsidy. “They also cannot use the healthcare voucher in this scheme so they may simply return to Hong Kong,” she said. Elderly Hongkongers living in the bay area should also be allowed to buy medical insurance on the mainland with the government’s healthcare voucher scheme, Tsang added.