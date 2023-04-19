Hong Kong’s health minister has expressed regret over the death of a woman who was found unconscious in a toilet while waiting for emergency medical care in a public hospital, saying the lengthy delay to treat her was not ideal. Officials on Wednesday also vowed to improve patient safety with smart devices amid calls from advocacy groups for better monitoring. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau offered his condolences two days after a 58-year-old chronically ill woman was found unconscious in an accessible toilet and later certified dead in Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital. She had waited for more than 12 hours in the hospital’s accident and emergency (A&E) department. “We expressed regrets over the incident, and extended our condolences to the patient’s family,” Lo said. The case had been referred to the Coroner’s Court for follow-up, and the government would look into improvements after findings from the investigation were released, he said. The woman visited the A&E department of the hospital in Chai Wan on Sunday at around 11pm, reporting a fever and cough, but she was only assessed at 11.15am the next day. Hospital staff members attempted to locate her twice by making calls over the PA system at around 12.30pm and 1.45pm on Monday as they prepared to transfer her from the waiting area for further checks, but she was not found. Call for monitoring devices for Hong Kong patients after missing woman found dead She was later discovered unconscious inside an accessible toilet at the A&E waiting hall at 4.30pm and certified dead at 5.06pm, following unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate her. Lo acknowledged that long waiting times at emergency departments in public hospitals was not ideal, and the issue related to enduring manpower shortages. He said the government was already working on solutions, including an exchange scheme involving healthcare professionals from Guangdong province. He also called on patients who did not have urgent medical needs to avoid emergency departments and attend public or private clinics instead. A day earlier, patient advocacy groups urged hospitals to put monitoring devices on elderly patients and those with chronic illnesses. They suggested installing devices that could monitor patients’ vital signs remotely, or motion sensors in toilets so staff members could be alerted if users had not moved for a long time. Hospitals could also adopt radio frequency identification tags to monitor the location of patients, they said. Hong Kong welcomes more Guangdong healthcare workers under exchange programme Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee Ha-yun told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the government would look for improvement measures amid ongoing hospital redevelopment projects. “We will learn the lessons and see if we can make use of new monitoring technology, such as motion sensors, in the newly built hospitals,” Lee said. “We will review the designs of hospitals to see whether new devices can be added.”