The woman had sought treatment at the A&E department of the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital late on Sunday night. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong health chief expresses regret over death of woman found in public hospital toilet, says long waits ‘not ideal’

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau offers condolences to family of patient who waited more than 12 hours for treatment in public hospital
  • Officials vow to look into improving monitoring technology amid outcry from advocacy groups

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:44pm, 19 Apr, 2023

