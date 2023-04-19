Xia Baolong, director of the HKMAO, during his fact-finding tour in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Xia Baolong, director of the HKMAO, during his fact-finding tour in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

2 Hong Kong officials miss out on visit by Beijing’s point man for local affairs due to illness, injury

  • Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk says he is recovering from injured Achilles tendon and missed out on most of Xia Baolong’s fact-finding visit
  • Local media outlet says health minister Lo Chung-mau took time off after catching Covid, but top official refrains from clarifying nature of illness

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:46pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Xia Baolong, director of the HKMAO, during his fact-finding tour in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Xia Baolong, director of the HKMAO, during his fact-finding tour in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE