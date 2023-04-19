A new survey claims there is a lack of support for a government plan to create three artificial islands off Lantau. Photo: Handout.
Survey shows Hong Kong residents have doubts over HK$580 billion Lantau Tomorrow Vision plan
- Only third of residents have confidence in economic benefits of Lantau Tomorrow Vision scheme, Greenpeace survey finds
- Analysts say result consistent with other polls carried out over past two years
A new survey claims there is a lack of support for a government plan to create three artificial islands off Lantau. Photo: Handout.