A new survey claims there is a lack of support for a government plan to create three artificial islands off Lantau. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Survey shows Hong Kong residents have doubts over HK$580 billion Lantau Tomorrow Vision plan

  • Only third of residents have confidence in economic benefits of Lantau Tomorrow Vision scheme, Greenpeace survey finds
  • Analysts say result consistent with other polls carried out over past two years

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Apr, 2023

