The flu season arrived late this year, following the lifting of the mask mandate in March. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
20 deaths among 47 serious flu cases spark warning to Hong Kong public to get vaccinated
- Authorities record 17 related deaths in four days from Sunday; vaccine expert Professor Lau Yu-lung appeals to public to get flu jab
- Lau says immunity is low as city has not experienced surge in flu cases over past three years amid Covid-19 pandemic
