About 20 UK-trained doctors will start work in Hong Kong later this year as the Hospital Authority works to ease staffing problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 20 UK-trained doctors will start work in Hong Kong later this year as the Hospital Authority works to ease staffing problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Doctor drive in UK produces healthy number of recruits to bolster medicine in Hong Kong, health authority says

  • About 20 doctors and soon-to-graduate medical students trained in UK to start work in city in the autumn and ease staffing problems
  • New hires made after Hospital Authority delegation beat the drum for UK-based medical personnel in London this month

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:32pm, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
About 20 UK-trained doctors will start work in Hong Kong later this year as the Hospital Authority works to ease staffing problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 20 UK-trained doctors will start work in Hong Kong later this year as the Hospital Authority works to ease staffing problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE