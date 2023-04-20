About 20 UK-trained doctors will start work in Hong Kong later this year as the Hospital Authority works to ease staffing problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
Doctor drive in UK produces healthy number of recruits to bolster medicine in Hong Kong, health authority says
- About 20 doctors and soon-to-graduate medical students trained in UK to start work in city in the autumn and ease staffing problems
- New hires made after Hospital Authority delegation beat the drum for UK-based medical personnel in London this month
