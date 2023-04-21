A set of solar panels fell from a building in Tuen Mun during Wednesday’s rainstorm. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong must ask tough questions about solar panel collapse, experts urge amid city’s drive to promote renewable energy
- Concerns follow collapse of more than 10 solar panels from building in Tuen Mun during Wednesday’s rainstorm, striking two private cars below
- ‘As long as the installation follows all the required standards, this does not happen under normal circumstances,’ industry lawmaker says
A set of solar panels fell from a building in Tuen Mun during Wednesday’s rainstorm. Photo: Handout