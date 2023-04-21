A set of solar panels fell from a building in Tuen Mun during Wednesday’s rainstorm. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong must ask tough questions about solar panel collapse, experts urge amid city’s drive to promote renewable energy

  • Concerns follow collapse of more than 10 solar panels from building in Tuen Mun during Wednesday’s rainstorm, striking two private cars below
  • ‘As long as the installation follows all the required standards, this does not happen under normal circumstances,’ industry lawmaker says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:12pm, 21 Apr, 2023

