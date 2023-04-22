Children and the elderly among the high risk groups for flu as medical experts say vaccination offers the best protection. Photo: Jelly Tse
Children and the elderly among the high risk groups for flu as medical experts say vaccination offers the best protection. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Is the present outbreak of flu serious and how can Hong Kong best shield itself from infection? The Post asks the experts

  • Health experts say immunity to flu infection weakened by years of measures designed to limit Covid-19 spread
  • Strict social distancing and hygiene rules led to later start to traditional flu season, doctors say and prescribe vaccination as the best protection available

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Children and the elderly among the high risk groups for flu as medical experts say vaccination offers the best protection. Photo: Jelly Tse
Children and the elderly among the high risk groups for flu as medical experts say vaccination offers the best protection. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE