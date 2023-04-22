Smartphone app Carbon Wallet is among Hong Kong companies marking this year’s Earth Day. Photo: Handout
Smartphone app Carbon Wallet is among Hong Kong companies marking this year’s Earth Day. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong businesses go green on Earth Day by recycling plastic waste, saving food for the poor, trading old bottles for a drink

  • Six cosmetics brands will accept empty bottles in a drive to collect 300,000 items for recycling
  • Food bank starts 16 collection points for donations of surplus canned, fresh items to avoid waste

