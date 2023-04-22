Hong Kong’s leader is open to reviewing the use of a mainland Chinese-made mass transit system to revive a mothballed monorail project in Kowloon East, he has said, after lawmakers raised the idea during a tour of the Greater Bay Area. The legislators made the suggestion on Saturday after visiting the headquarters of Shenzhen-based, electric-vehicle maker BYD as part of the second day of a four-day trip to the bay area. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu told reporters he had adopted an “active and open” attitude towards building a mass rail system in Kowloon East. “The tour in BYD has given me new thoughts on the mass rail transit system. I will share what I saw in Shenzhen with officials from the Transportation and Logistic Bureau when I am back in Hong Kong,” he said. “I will play a very active role in driving the bureau to study building green and advanced mass transportation systems in Hong Kong. My attitude is definitely open. I hope they can finish relevant studies as soon as possible.” But the city’s leader said factors such as the cost and environmental impact should be considered when studying the feasibility of any transport project. The bay area delegation, which included Lee, 83 lawmakers and five bureau heads, also met BYD’s founder Wang Chuanfu during their visit to the site in Pingshan District. Kai Tak runway developers urge government to improve transport links The group were shown the car manufacturer’s battery-powered and fully-autonomous rail transit system, known as Skyshuttle, before experiencing a test ride. “I am very sure that the Skyshuttle system is applicable to Hong Kong,” lawmaker and engineer Gary Zhang Xinyu said. The original monorail project, intended to provide a rapid link between Kowloon’s centre and Kai Tak , was mothballed in 2020 after the city spent 11 years and HK$90 million (US$11.5 million) on feasibility studies. Authorities at the time said the scheme was too expensive. Citing his previous experience in railway construction and operations, Zhang said the system could “definitely” be introduced to connect the Kai Tak Development, which has a total planning area of more than 320 hectares, to Yau Tong through Cha Kwo Ling. BYD said the rail link was already in use in mainland cities such as Shenzhen and Chongqing, and had also been introduced in countries such as the United States and Chile. Lawmaker Frankie Ngan Man-yu, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said Kowloon East “urgently needs a mass rail system.” “The mass rail system will effectively prevent the Kai Tak Development from being a ‘deserted area’ and answer the need for smooth transportation from residents in Kowloon East,” said the legislator, who has previously visited BYD headquarters three times over the past one and a half months. “We hope Lee and other bureau chiefs will consider the system when they are back in Hong Kong.” Discussing the feasibility of the original project back in 2020, then development minister Michael Wong Wai-lun had said the creation of a single elevated rail system in the area would be “severely constrained by the adjacent congested developments, very costly and not financially viable”. Bus operator KMB seeks government support to power electric fleet conversion Undersecretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san on Wednesday reiterated that the construction of an elevated rail link was not feasible in Kai Tak, responding to questions from lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit about reviving the project. Following the trip to BYD headquarters, some lawmakers also called on the Hong Kong government to further promote the use of electric vehicles and increase the number of charging facilities in the city. According to the latest official data, Hong Kong has 58 electric buses and one such taxi as of September 2022, accounting for 0.4 per cent and 0.01 per cent of both the city’s collective fleets, respectively. Lawmaker Ben Chan Han-pan, however, said the successful promotion of electric vehicles would depend on the number of available charging facilities. “Hong Kong has been slow in building charger facilities. Through this trip, we also talked with BYD about battery storage and charging, hoping to help Hong Kong act fast in promoting electric vehicles,” he added. Hong Kong tax breaks fuel big switch to electric cars, but where to charge them? As of September 2022, the city had about 5,300 electric vehicle charging spots, about 2,200 of which are located at government facilities and free to use. The government recently pledged to provide an additional 7,000 parking spots housing electric vehicle chargers on its premises to help reduce carbon emissions and phase out private gas-powered and hybrid cars. Last year, more than half of the city’s 19,795 newly registered private cars were electric ones.