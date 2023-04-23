Some Hongkongers choosing to wear masks may be helping to keep a flu outbreak under control, says a government health adviser. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s flu season may have peaked faster than expected, government health adviser says
- David Hui from Chinese University says hospital data shows number of cases starting to drop
- He points to vaccination, continued mask-wearing and higher temperatures
Some Hongkongers choosing to wear masks may be helping to keep a flu outbreak under control, says a government health adviser. Photo: Jelly Tse