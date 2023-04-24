Children did not develop immunity against the pneumococcus bacteria because they wore masks, says a medical expert. Photo: Robert Ng
Nearly 80 per cent of adult Hongkongers have not received vaccine against pneumococcus, online survey finds

  • Pneumococcal infection is one of main causes of pneumonia, second leading cause of death in Hong Kong
  • Poll results released by four medical societies found 25 per cent were willing to get vaccinated

Sammy Heung
Updated: 6:21pm, 24 Apr, 2023

