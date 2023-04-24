The Lok Ma Chau Loop Covid-19 treatment facility. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s largest makeshift Covid facility to provide diagnostic radiology services after a year of inactivity, authorities reveal

  • Computerized Axial Tomography (CAT) scans and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) among services being offered to patients under pilot scheme
  • Authorities says they hope to reduce wait times at public hospitals by using facility at Lok Ma Chau Loop for radiology services

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung and Emily Hung

Updated: 9:38pm, 24 Apr, 2023

