The makeshift hospital has three CAT scanners and one MRI machine. Photo: May Tse
Unused makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Hong Kong set to provide radiology services to 7,000 patients annually

  • Patients who meet certain criteria can access services at the hospital in the Lok Ma Chau Loop near the mainland border
  • Makeshift hospital was built last April with Beijing’s help and had been left idle until the Hong Kong government handed it to the Hospital Authority in January

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Apr, 2023

