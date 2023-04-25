Hong Kong’s incidence rate for cervical cancer was 8.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to government data. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s incidence rate for cervical cancer was 8.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to government data. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong continues to fall behind cervical cancer screening targets set by World Health Organization, NGO warns

  • Family Planning Association of Hong Kong says number of tests carried out at its centres dropped over past five years
  • Cervical cancer was the seventh most common cancer among women in Hong Kong in 2020, government data shows

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 11:33pm, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s incidence rate for cervical cancer was 8.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to government data. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s incidence rate for cervical cancer was 8.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to government data. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE