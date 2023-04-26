Health authorities have been urged to fully digitise student medical records. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong auditor urges authorities to fully digitise student health records, after estimating 10,000 hours spent on data entry

  • Audit Commission report also finds Department of Health failed to consistently follow up with students as part of yearly voluntary medical assessments
  • Department says new fully digitised system for student health records to launch by end of next year

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 5:10pm, 26 Apr, 2023

