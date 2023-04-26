Auxiliary Medical Service volunteers look after a runner who collapsed during a marathon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong volunteer emergency service loses 20 per cent of staff over 5 years but faced increased Covid-19 demand, Audit Commission finds

  • Staff numbers in Auxiliary Medical Service fell as demand driven by Covid-19 jumped by 54 per cent, auditor says
  • Audit Commission appeals to service to double down on recruitment and retention after 843 volunteers quit between 2017 and 2022

Emily Hung

Updated: 6:27pm, 26 Apr, 2023

