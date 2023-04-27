Illustration: Henry Wong
Greater Bay Area living works for Hong Kong residents, except for healthcare. Here’s how to fix the system, according to patients and experts
- More than 500,000 Hong Kong permanent residents live across the border in the bay area, but accessing mainland medical services can be tricky – and pricey
- Cross-border cooperation, easing of doctors’ licensing restrictions among policies that would improve provision of services, medical professionals say
