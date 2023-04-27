Illustration: Henry Wong
Greater Bay Area living works for Hong Kong residents, except for healthcare. Here’s how to fix the system, according to patients and experts

  • More than 500,000 Hong Kong permanent residents live across the border in the bay area, but accessing mainland medical services can be tricky – and pricey
  • Cross-border cooperation, easing of doctors’ licensing restrictions among policies that would improve provision of services, medical professionals say

Elizabeth Cheung
Emily Hung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Apr, 2023

