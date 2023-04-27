Nearly one in five people in Hong Kong have witnessed children being punished physically or verbally. Photo: Shutterstock
Most Hongkongers unwilling to get involved if they see children being punished in public, with charity urging people to ditch such a mindset
- Nearly 20 per cent of respondents said they had witnessed children being beaten, slapped, or verbally humiliated by parents or carers, survey finds
- City set to enact new child protection law, under which childcare professionals will be held accountable if they fail to report suspected abuse cases within reasonable time
