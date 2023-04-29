Hong Kong has recorded its fifth case of monkeypox. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong records fifth monkeypox case, authorities call for vigilance and urge high-risk groups to get vaccinated
- Patient, 59, travelled to Guangdong province multiple times and was not linked to other Hong Kong cases
- Public urged to seek help if they develop symptoms, including rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle pain or severe headaches
