Hong Kong has recorded its fifth case of monkeypox. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong records fifth monkeypox case, authorities call for vigilance and urge high-risk groups to get vaccinated

  • Patient, 59, travelled to Guangdong province multiple times and was not linked to other Hong Kong cases
  • Public urged to seek help if they develop symptoms, including rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle pain or severe headaches

William Yiu

Updated: 7:06pm, 29 Apr, 2023

