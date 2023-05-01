A medical worker attends to a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Eligible Hong Kong cancer survivors able to seek follow-up consultations from private practitioners at subsidised rates from 2024
- Lymphoma survivors to receive up to 10 subsidised visits per year at private clinics of their choice
- More than 650 private doctors have registered with the Hospital Authority under the programme, which already covers stable cases of diabetes
