A medical worker attends to a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A medical worker attends to a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Eligible Hong Kong cancer survivors able to seek follow-up consultations from private practitioners at subsidised rates from 2024

  • Lymphoma survivors to receive up to 10 subsidised visits per year at private clinics of their choice
  • More than 650 private doctors have registered with the Hospital Authority under the programme, which already covers stable cases of diabetes

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:00am, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker attends to a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A medical worker attends to a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE