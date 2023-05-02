A survey finds more than one in 10 Hongkongers are heading for a heart attack. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong survey finds more than 1 in 10 heading for heart diseases, while percentage of overweight residents increases
- People can lower their risk level by not smoking, controlling hypertension, cholesterol or diabetes
- Year-long screenings found 114 in every 1,000 people aged 30 to 74 at risk of cardiovascular diseases
