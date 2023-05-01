A two-metre Siamese crocodile caught over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Why Hongkongers want latest crocodile found to be housed at Wetland Park with resident reptile Pui Pui ... and named Bo Bo
- Eager visitors at nature attraction in Tin Shui Wai say they believe wetland facility has room for one more crocodile compared with Ocean Park
- Wetland Park’s Pui Pui is bigger and falls under saltwater species, while new animal is a Siamese crocodile
A two-metre Siamese crocodile caught over the weekend. Photo: May Tse