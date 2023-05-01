The infected man has been admitted to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong investigates new monkeypox case, close contact of city’s fifth confirmed infection

  • Centre for Health Protection says man, 34, epidemiologically linked to patient who had tested positive last week
  • Latest patient had been in Taiwan from April 9 to 15 and was not vaccinated against disease

Danny Mok

Updated: 11:41pm, 1 May, 2023

