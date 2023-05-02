The Health Authority is to launch a medicine home delivery service for patients at specialist hospital outpatient clinics. Photo: Edmond So
Medicine to your doorstep: Hong Kong health authorities to launch prescription home delivery service for specialist outpatient clinics later this month
- Hong Kong health authorities to launch medicine home delivery service for specialist outpatient clinics
- New service will cost HK$65 and be open to patients aged 18 or more who use some outpatient services
