A controversial public housing development proposed for part of Hong Kong’s oldest golf club is on course to overcome a major hurdle on Wednesday because the authorities have told its environmental advisers not to vote in a meeting organised to examine new ecological findings at the site. The rare move came despite the Hong Kong Golf Club, which leases 172 acres (69.6 hectares) of land in Fanling, on Tuesday submitting new survey results that more wildlife species had been identified on the development area. But the decision by the authorities means the housing plan would in effect have passed the last scrutiny of its environmental impact on parts of the golf course. Tournament will not disrupt housing plans for Hong Kong golf course: officials “The Advisory Council on the Environment will not be required to make a further decision,” the Environmental Protection Department said in a paper circulated to members of the body. “The final decision on approval of the environmental impact assessment report will rest with the director of environmental protection.” The proposed plan will take up about 32 hectares (79 acres) – about a fifth – of the course and will create 12,000 public flats by 2029. Major tournament organisers have warned the plan would put an end to professional championships, including the yearly Hong Kong Open. But authorities have been under pressure from Beijing to solve the city’s housing shortage in line with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” pledge. The last council meeting last August sparked public concerns after the convenor of the government’s top decision-making body Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a member of the club, asked authorities to reconsider the plan. The golf club also mobilised critics, surveyors and council members to speak out about the plan by organising site visits, although many of them were not reappointed for the new term that started in January. The redevelopment project still needs approval from the Town Planning Board and the Legislative Council. Man Chi-sum, a former council member, said the government’s move was “pretty strange” because council members should be allowed to verify the new findings. “Supposedly, the members should be given another chance to see whether they accept the new findings,” he said. At least three advisory council members told the Post they would not be at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting last August failed to produce an absolute majority of 10 votes in favour of the plan in the presence of 18 members. Six voted against the proposal and four abstained. Then chairman Stanley Wong Yuen-fai explained the council still needed eight additional pieces of information on the area’s biodiversity, including bats, birds and moths, as well as hydrological information. The Conservancy Association said it was “rare” for the government to influence the agenda, which increased pressure on the council. “The council should have the liberty to decide how to provide views to the government,” Roy Ng Hei-man, the group’s campaign manager said. Ng said that the then advisers endorsed the environmental report and the additional information on the construction of an artificial beach in Lung Mei, Tai Po, in 2008. He added the council in 2000 did not endorse or reject a proposal to build the Lok Ma Chau spur line through Long Valley, but only laid out the views of supporters of the scheme and opponents. Top Hong Kong government adviser attacks plan to build housing on golf course The golf club on Tuesday also filed submissions to the government, insisting that the new information did not repair the “gross inadequacy and unacceptability” of the original ecological report. The club said that a new bird survey was “unscientific” and its latest study found 10 times more of the 28 moth species identified by the government. The club added it was also unhappy with the government rejection of the council’s proposal to preserve a 0.39-hectare area of secondary woodland, which was raised last August. Hong Kong housing task forces set up by John Lee to submit reports by September The government last month submitted additional information to the council, which “reaffirmed” that the original bird and moth surveys were considered “representative”. It added that the woodland proposed for conservation had low to medium ecological value and its preservation could have an “adverse impact” on the scale of public housing and associated work. But Chan Kim-ching of the Liber Research Community, an NGO land and development policy think tank, said the woodland protection could be achieved by a reduction in the density of housing. “The government is reluctant to take a step forward. Development and preservation do not contradict each other. I wonder whether the government values opinions from the council and the public,” Chan said. He added that preservation of the woods could improve the quality of life for future residents of the area. The Civil Engineering and Development Department, responsible for overseeing the environmental report, told the Post that it had considered the views of experts from relevant areas as it prepared for the additional information. The department added that the 12,000 public flats were of vital importance to the public housing supply over the next 10 years.