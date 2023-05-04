Couples can be referred by healthcare professionals to join the free screening, or file applications to the association’s website. Photo: Shutterstock
1,000 Hong Kong couples to be eligible for free genetic screening under plan to curb recurrent miscarriages, fetal maldevelopment
- New scheme aims to help more local couples who carry genetic diseases be aware of underlying conditions that may cause disabilities in their children
- Couples must fulfil one of six criteria to be eligible for joint initiative by Chinese University and Family Planning Association that opens for applications next Friday
