Couples can be referred by healthcare professionals to join the free screening, or file applications to the association’s website. Photo: Shutterstock
1,000 Hong Kong couples to be eligible for free genetic screening under plan to curb recurrent miscarriages, fetal maldevelopment

  • New scheme aims to help more local couples who carry genetic diseases be aware of underlying conditions that may cause disabilities in their children
  • Couples must fulfil one of six criteria to be eligible for joint initiative by Chinese University and Family Planning Association that opens for applications next Friday

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 3:32pm, 4 May, 2023

