Hong Kong fatal and severe Covid-19 cases almost double in space of 2 weeks, but experts say no cause for alarm

  • Experts highlight present coronavirus-related death rate small compared to potential number of infections
  • Separately, 13-year-old girl who developed sepsis after flu infection dies in hospital

Sammy Heung
Updated: 1:13am, 6 May, 2023

