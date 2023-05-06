Experts have urged Hong Kong to stay vigilant even though WHO has declared an end to the Covid-19 global public health emergency. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong experts urge city to stay vigilant as WHO declares end to Covid-19 global public health emergency
- Residents advised to get vaccines and booster shots to keep themselves safe because ‘battle is far from over’
- Authorities to consider WHO’s advice and review epidemic response level after assessing local situation
Experts have urged Hong Kong to stay vigilant even though WHO has declared an end to the Covid-19 global public health emergency. Photo: Yik Yeung-man