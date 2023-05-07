This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . The Hong Kong Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning at 12.10pm on Sunday, warning people to seek shelter as soon as possible as widespread heavy rain and strong winds would hit the city soon. The Observatory said wind speeds reaching 100km/h were recorded in Lau Fau Shan in the New Territories, and severe thunderstorms citywide were expected. The amber rainstorm signal means heavy rain exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour will persist. More to follow ...