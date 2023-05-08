Construction workers take a rest at a shelter on a hot day in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s new 3-tier guide protecting outdoor workers from heatstroke will put bosses in hot seat, with 32 on heat index the mark for rest
- Although new policy will only serve as recommendation, authorities will conduct on-site checks to review employers’ precaution measures
- New system will kick in next Monday with a colour code from yellow to black representing rising intensity
