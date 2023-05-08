A Chinese University study has found most Hongkongers generally favour infection preventive measures such as mask-wearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: more than half of Hongkongers willing to stick with preventive measures, but most reluctant to get booster shots
- Chinese University study shows most interviewees consistently backed practices such as wearing masks in public places, using alcohol-based sanitisers
- Researchers call for coordinated effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy as only 13 per cent of survey respondents express willingness to get Covid booster shots
