A Chinese University study has found most Hongkongers generally favour infection preventive measures such as mask-wearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A Chinese University study has found most Hongkongers generally favour infection preventive measures such as mask-wearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: more than half of Hongkongers willing to stick with preventive measures, but most reluctant to get booster shots

  • Chinese University study shows most interviewees consistently backed practices such as wearing masks in public places, using alcohol-based sanitisers
  • Researchers call for coordinated effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy as only 13 per cent of survey respondents express willingness to get Covid booster shots

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:28pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese University study has found most Hongkongers generally favour infection preventive measures such as mask-wearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A Chinese University study has found most Hongkongers generally favour infection preventive measures such as mask-wearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE