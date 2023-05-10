Authorities have launched voluntary measures to help protect workers amid hot conditions. Photo: Nora Tam
All hot and bothered about Hong Kong’s new heat warning system for workers? Here is what you need to know

  • New three-tier warning system relies on heat index that consults data on relative humidity, intensity of sunlight, temperature and hospitalisation rate
  • Voluntary measures take into consideration physical intensity of labour being done and outline ideal work-to-rest ratio amid hot weather

Sammy Heung
Willa Wu and Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:00am, 10 May, 2023

