The possible expansion of telemedicine services would be dealt with in a step-by-step manner, according to one chief manager at the authority. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority to reveal plans for digital upgrades next week, including possible telemedicine access for children
- More details will be announced at authority’s first physical annual conference since Covid-19 pandemic struck, taking place next Tuesday and Wednesday
- Dr Joanna Pang, authority’s chief medical informatics officer, says virtual consultations for residents aged under 18 years are among changes being considered
The possible expansion of telemedicine services would be dealt with in a step-by-step manner, according to one chief manager at the authority. Photo: Felix Wong