The possible expansion of telemedicine services would be dealt with in a step-by-step manner, according to one chief manager at the authority. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority to reveal plans for digital upgrades next week, including possible telemedicine access for children

  • More details will be announced at authority’s first physical annual conference since Covid-19 pandemic struck, taking place next Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Dr Joanna Pang, authority’s chief medical informatics officer, says virtual consultations for residents aged under 18 years are among changes being considered

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:00am, 10 May, 2023

