A CUHK study in March found only 13 per cent of 611 interviewees in Hong Kong were willing to get a Covid booster. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: US drug maker Moderna says bivalent Covid vaccine approved for local use, marking second such jab available in city

  • German-based BioNTech’s jab introduced last December
  • Bivalent vaccines target Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5

Sammy Heung
Updated: 1:08pm, 10 May, 2023

