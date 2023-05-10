Hong Kong patients suffering from terminal illnesses will be granted more legal power to stop receiving medical treatment if they wish under law amendments proposed by health authorities on Wednesday. Their decision not to receive resuscitation or other life-sustaining medical treatments at the final stage should also be respected by paramedics outside hospital settings such as in care homes, according to the paper submitted for lawmakers’ approval. The proposed amendments, long overdue after the public consultation held in 2019, aim to empower the advance directives, a medical document used by dying patients to specify which medical treatments they want or refuse, with statutory power. The discussion was reignited when the directives became more popular among patients. The number of them rejecting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has jumped from 325 in 2013 to 1,742 in 2021. But without legal status, the directives have been subject to dispute by patients’ families. Currently, a patient’s decision is legally binding because their consent to receive medical treatment is required under common law. “People would need to follow the instructions in the advance directive if it has a legal status,” said Roger Chung Yat-nork, an associate professor from Chinese University’s school of public health. “[Currently] the document doesn’t have a legislative status, and whether people should follow it is murky.” Hong Kong policies on terminally ill should be reviewed: judge According to the template of the advance directive used by public hospitals, patients can choose not to receive CPR or other life-sustaining treatments when terminally ill or in a persistent vegetative state. But euthanasia, which is illegal in Hong Kong, would not be performed. But under the existing Fire Services Ordinance, paramedics should resuscitate or sustain a person’s life even when they have a valid document rejecting the medical procedure. The proposed law amendment will protect healthcare professionals from lawsuits if they respect the patients’ wishes according to their directives. Chung said he believed the legislative amendments would encourage people to draft advance directives for their end-of-life care. ‘Make clear who is mentally fit to decide end-of-life treatments’ “As more people become aware of this [document], more would go for a draft,” he said. “An advanced directive aims to respect a patient’s autonomy and dignity.” Deaths of residents of care homes for the elderly or disabled who die at the facilities will be regarded as natural under the proposed amendments, provided they have been diagnosed with terminal illness, have been treated by a doctor within 14 days, and a medical practitioner has confirmed it was not suspicious. It means the death does not need to be reported to police or followed up by forensic pathologists. No postmortem examination would be required. Elderly Services Association chairman Kenneth Chan Chi-yuk welcomed the legislative proposal, saying the suggested changes have been dragged on for years. Chan said about 30 per cent of existing care homes are equipped with individual rooms that could provide end-of-life care to residents in their final days. Major upgrades needed at old people’s homes to provide hospice care, sector warns “If end-of-life care becomes more popular in the community, services at elderly care homes could be enhanced … and operators would be motivated to provide appropriate services,” Chan said. He said that medical care for terminally ill patients would not be an issue as many care homes have doctor visits daily or every other day.