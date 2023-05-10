Patients waiting at an accident and emergency department of a public hospital in January this year. Photo: May Tse
Patients waiting at an accident and emergency department of a public hospital in January this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority steps up efforts to ease burden on its facilities, says flu cases already past peak

  • New ward to be opened at centre on Lantau Island, while some stable patients to be transferred to private institutions as part of measures
  • Situation of public healthcare hospitalisations less serious than during fifth wave last year, according to Dr Larry Lee, chief manager at authority

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:05pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients waiting at an accident and emergency department of a public hospital in January this year. Photo: May Tse
Patients waiting at an accident and emergency department of a public hospital in January this year. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE