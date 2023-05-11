Three traditional Chinese medicine experts from the mainland have been supporting integrated care for patients and providing training to local professionals. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong looks to deepen collaboration between traditional Chinese and Western medicine in public hospitals

  • 35 local Chinese medicine practitioners join city’s first-ever hospital apprenticeship led by experts from mainland China
  • Programme treats patients for serious Covid-19, stroke, cancer palliative care and musculoskeletal pain management and is looking into other specialties

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 6:58pm, 11 May, 2023

