A public housing development to be built on part of the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling has been approved. Photo: Sam Tsang
Controversial Hong Kong golf course development given green light on condition housing layout is revised to preserve woodland

  • Woodland is in heart of housing area in a section designated for residential block, a podium garden with commercial developments and parking spaces
  • Concern group hopes that new plan to preserve woodland will not mean fewer flats will be built

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:15pm, 11 May, 2023

