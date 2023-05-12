A major HKU study has found that more than 16 per cent of young people have likely psychiatric problems. Photo: Shutterstock CREDIT: SHUTTERSTOCK
More than 16 per cent of Hong Kong’s young people have likely psychiatric problem, large-scale study finds

  • HKU research team finds close to 20 per cent of respondents in youth mental health study had suicidal thoughts in past year; 1.5 per cent tried to kill themselves
  • Experts appeal to health authorities to tackle mental health impact of technology on young people

Emily Hung

Updated: 12:46am, 12 May, 2023

