The Hong Kong Golf Club’s course in Fanling. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Golf Association warns building public housing on part of city’s oldest course will ‘suffocate’ future of sport
- Sports body’s chief executive officer says athletes have made great strides in tournaments because ‘they have had spaces for training’
- Remarks come day after environmental authorities approved controversial public housing plan using land in Fanling leased by Hong Kong Golf Club
