The government is to push ahead with plans to give end-of-life instructions from terminal patients more legal authority. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong lawmakers appeal for central database for patients’ end-of-life directives on treatment
- Lawmaker says central computer database would make it easier for people to store and change advance directives on terminal care
- But Undersecretary of Health Libby Lee says computerised records may need ‘lengthy procedure’ to revoke directives
