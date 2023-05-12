A large number of stings over a short period of time can cause the body to have a serious reaction to the venom. Photo: Shutterstock
How dangerous are bee stings? Hong Kong experts weigh in on recent incidents that resulted in worker’s death and another passing out
- ‘It’s not a bee’s venom that kills, but the body’s reaction to it,’ says Benoit Guenard, associate professor at University of Hong Kong
- The Post reaches out to experts to find out how to guard against bee stings
