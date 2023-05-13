A crocodile caught in the city was thought to have been smuggled in as a pet and abandoned or escaped. Photo: Handout
A crocodile caught in the city was thought to have been smuggled in as a pet and abandoned or escaped. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Illegal wildlife trade on rampage? As Hong Kong border opens, mainland Chinese pet shops offer to smuggle rare animals into city

  • Monitor lizards, Gila monsters and more on sale, as experts fear post-pandemic wildlife trade is rising
  • More detailed data on imported pets needed to check origins of exotic, endangered animals, expert says

Ezra Cheung and Lars Hamer

Updated: 7:00pm, 13 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A crocodile caught in the city was thought to have been smuggled in as a pet and abandoned or escaped. Photo: Handout
A crocodile caught in the city was thought to have been smuggled in as a pet and abandoned or escaped. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE