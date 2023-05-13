The species identified as possibly at risk include Favia favus (pictured), a type of hard corals commonly found in Hong Kong waters. Photo: Shutterstock
Call to preserve coral threatened by reclamation work in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O
- Civil engineering department says several coral species of conservation importance in waters off Tseung Kwan O may be ‘directly impacted’ by reclamation
- NGO Sea Education Association urges government to add underwater protective curtains around site to trap sediment or devise plan to move coral
