Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog releases a report on its study of health screening packages. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds not all health screening packages involve doctors and vary in price and tests offered
- Residents advised to consult family doctors and carefully weigh options before paying for health screening packages
- Consumer Council studies 17 basic health check packages from 12 private hospitals and 16 such plans from 14 private medical institutions
