The Hong Kong Golf Club has shared a video showing five baby owls in a tree on the Fanling golf course, saying the area is an important breeding ground for the birds in another attempt to halt the government’s plan to build public housing on the site. Photo: Hong Kong Golf Club
Hong Kong Golf Club shares video of baby owls at Fanling course, says site is important breeding ground for birds in attempt to halt public housing plan
- Clip shows five baby owls about three weeks old nesting inside hole of branch and sitting at foot of old tree
- Hong Kong Bird Watching Society says Asian barred owlets have been recorded in city throughout the year
