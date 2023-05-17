Hongkongers have been warned not to drop their guard now that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have been warned not to drop their guard now that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong leader and WHO chief look at future of healthcare and responses to pandemics in wake of Covid-19

  • Chief Executive John Lee says he was relieved when Covid-19 lost its status as public health emergency of international concern
  • WHO chief proposes framework for action for stronger governance, financing and systems

Elizabeth CheungSammy Heung
Elizabeth Cheung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 3:38pm, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have been warned not to drop their guard now that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have been warned not to drop their guard now that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE