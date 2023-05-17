Hongkongers have been warned not to drop their guard now that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader and WHO chief look at future of healthcare and responses to pandemics in wake of Covid-19
- Chief Executive John Lee says he was relieved when Covid-19 lost its status as public health emergency of international concern
- WHO chief proposes framework for action for stronger governance, financing and systems
