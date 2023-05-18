Wild mushrooms grow near a cycle path in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hospitals using DNA technology to identify poisonous mushroom species in patients, prevent unnecessary tests and cut costs
- Toxicology expert says hospitals sometimes do not know what mushroom type has caused poisoning, which can lead to unnecessary tests
- Doctor says more than 380 types of fungi in Hong Kong; most inedible and eight to 10 poisoning cases logged every year
