Wild mushrooms grow near a cycle path in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hospitals using DNA technology to identify poisonous mushroom species in patients, prevent unnecessary tests and cut costs

  • Toxicology expert says hospitals sometimes do not know what mushroom type has caused poisoning, which can lead to unnecessary tests
  • Doctor says more than 380 types of fungi in Hong Kong; most inedible and eight to 10 poisoning cases logged every year

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:04am, 18 May, 2023

