Centre for Health Protection officials carry out an investigation after reports of food poisoning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities launch investigation after 20 pupils ‘fall ill at Harrow International School’
- Reports of abdominal pain and diarrhoea from pupils, aged 11 to 17, after meal on campus on Wednesday
- Source names prestigious international school as institution at centre of incident
